‘You really made his Christmas’: Virginia Beach police officer offers own patch to local boy

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A local boy received a wonderful Christmas present after a Virginia Beach police officer ripped off his own patch and gave it to the boy.

Virginia Beach resident Christine Ehmann posted on social media Christmas Eve that Officer Bobby Jay ripped a patch off his arm and gave it to her son, 4-year-old Korbin, at a local store.

“You really made his Christmas,” posted Ehmann. “He won’t stop talking about it.”

Virginia Beach Police quickly noticed the post and expressed their excitement for the future police officer.

The police department reposted Ehmann’s photo with the caption, “We’ll see you in academy class 2038.”

Ehmann stated that her son and the badge are inseparable.

“He sleeps with that officer’s badge he gave him, and he even dresses up just to walk around the house.”