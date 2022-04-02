SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been shot and killed by officers in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, a neighbor called deputies stating she could see a woman being a assaulted.

Deputies said they arrived to a residence on Strange Court in Spartanburg around 10:32 p.m. Upon arrival, they saw an armed man with a machete and hammer along with a woman with visible injuries.

Deputies ordered the man many times to drop the weapons, but he refused which resulted in one of the deputies shooting the man.

Deputies were able to remove the female from the residence while other deputies began aiding the man until EMS arrived, according to the sheriff’s department.

Both parties were transported to the hospital, deputies said. The female appears to have non-life threatening injuries. However, the man died.

The Spartanburg Coroner’s Office has identified the man as 63-year-old Jimmy Ray Whiteside.

No deputies were injured during the incident.

The State Law Enforcement Division has been notified and will investigate the incident.