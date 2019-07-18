Officials: 5,000 gallons of sewage spill caused by malfunctioning float control

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Officials said that on Thursday the Town of Williamston had a discharge of 5,000 gallons of untreated sewage from a manhole just off the dead end of Church Street in the adjacent swamp area next to Skewarkee Gut Canal in the Roanoke River Basin.

The spill was caused by a malfunctioning float control, officials said.

N.C. Department of Environmental Quality/Division of Water Resources in the Washington Regional Office was notified of the event at 1:45 pm.

For more information contact the Town of Williamston Public Works Department at 252-792-1024.