HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Havelock had a discharge of untreated wastewater from September 5 to September 6 of an estimated 58,500 gallons at Oakwood Drive, Manhole G111.

The untreated wastewater was discharged into Caps Branch, which flows into Slocum Creek in the Neuse River Basin.

The event was associated with periods of high rain during Hurricane Dorian, officials said.

The NCDEQ Division of Water Resources was notified of the event on September 5 and is reviewing the matter.