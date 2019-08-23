Officials arrest suspect with truckload of stolen watermelons near Rocky Mount

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested after officials said he was found with a truckload of stolen watermelons.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said that Sergeant Jones and Deputy Long responded to a theft of crops on Highway 97 near Rocky Mount Friday morning.

Upon arrival, officials said they found the suspect with a truckload of stolen watermelons stuck in a field.

Sgt. Jones and Dep. Long arrested Michael Anthony Bryant and charged him with misdemeanor larceny.

He was given a $500 bond and placed in the Edgecombe County Detention Center.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV