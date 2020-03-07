Officials asking for public’s help in finding teen who has been missing for two weeks

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. (WAGA) — Officials in Oconee County, Georgia are asking for the public’s help in finding 17-year-old Julia Mann who has been missing for two weeks.

Julia is 5’3″ and weighs 100 pounds.

Her mother, Terrie Clark, said her family had only been living in Oconee County for a few weeks when Julia disappeared, WAGA reports.

“I’m just really concerned that she trusted the wrong person,” Clark said. “I don’t think she would’ve left and not come back…Something is wrong. Something is really, really wrong.”

Deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office say that Julia was at her grandparent’s house on Feb. 20.

“He woke up on the morning of the 21st, and she was not in the house,” said Chief Deputy Lee Weems of the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office. “That’s when he called the Sheriff’s Office and reported her missing.”

The community has raised $20,000 for any information that can help bring Julia home safely.

Local citizens raised much of the money. If you would like to donate, you can email Sheriff Berry at berry@oconeesheriff.org and include the amount you’d like to pledge.

Anyone with pertinent information as to her location is asked to call (706) 769-3945 or to contact Investigator Sanders at gsanders@oconeesheriff.org.

You can also call in a nameless tip to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.