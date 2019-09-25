Officials celebrate new aviation program at Craven Community College

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A college in Craven County is welcoming a new degree program that will help students enter the aviation field.

The program serves as a runway that propels students to new heights, allowing their dreams to take flight.

The event is still underway at the Coastal Carolina Regional Airport.

I spoke to several students in the aviation program who say they’re excited future opportunities.

Craven Community College’s new aviation management and career pilot degree program will teach students what it takes to be a commercial pilot.

Program graduates will earn a commercial pilot certificate.

They’ll be qualified for several jobs like a commercial, corporate and military pilots.

Tradewind Aviation International and Onvoi Global Services are partnering with the college to offer these courses.

One student in the program has always wanted to be a pilot and thankful for the program.

“I would like to end my career in the airlines,” said Nicolo Bluske, Craven Community College Student. I could help someone feel the joy I’ve gotten that would just make me feel so great.”

The program started four weeks ago.

There are nearly 20 students going through the program.

The school is still accepting applications to the program.