Officials conclude 2-month investigation with arrest of major dealer in Wilmington area

On Tuesday, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics unit concluded a two-month investigation with the arrest of a major dealer in the Wilmington area.

Detectives arrested William Gethers in the 5000 block of Market Street.

Following the arrest, detectives executed search warrants at 3917 Prices Lane and 5010 McClelland Drive and discovered Gethers’ drug stash.

Lakedria LaSalle was also arrested at 5010 McClelland Drive during the execution of the search warrant.

Detectives seized over 39,000 bags of heroin packaged for sale, 200 grams of cocaine, six grams of crack cocaine, six grams of MDMA (ecstasy), two guns and over $250,000.

Detectives suspect Gethers of being part of a multistate network that is supplying large amounts of heroin to the Wilmington area.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

Gethers and LaSalle were charged with numerous drug offenses including trafficking heroin and cocaine.

Gethers is a convicted felon and was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.