Officials dispatch air transportation units to evacuate Ocracoke Island residents

OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. (WN T) Due to the conditions on Ocracoke Island, officials are dispatching air transportation units to help evacuate residents that need to leave.

A shelter is set up in Washington County that has food, medical supplies, and power.

Air units will take residents to Dare County and then be transported by vehicle to the shelter location.

If you are planning to leave contact the Hyde County EOC at 252-926-3715.

Priority will be given to the elderly, anyone with medical needs or other special circumstances.

Officials are hoping to have the ferry routes evaluated on Saturday to continue the evacuation via ferries.