Officials fear Railroad Street in Winterville could become a safety hazard

In a town like Winterville, many rely on driving to get around.

Residents are becoming frustrated with the conditions along Railroad Street.

Due to an aging infrastructure that was installed decades ago, pipes underground that run along railroad street are undersized causing drainage issues, especially during high intensity rainfall.

Maseena Lewis’s son attends W.H. Robinson Elementary school and she wants to see some changes.

“I think it’s ridiculous that on the street that is busy and parents have to come drop their kids buses have to go and transport the children to places they have to go, that the roads are not paved properly where safe travels can be done everyday,” she says.

Officials are having a hard time getting funding to fix this issue.

Although they applied for funding to cover the project, the application was denied.

Winterville assistant town manager Ben Williams says if the road is not fixed there could be some consequences.

He says, “Well the concern is not just the flash flooding events it is the failing of the network which is then allowing dirt to go into the pipe which is causing voids and then the asphalt is creating sinkholes in those areas as well as losing sections of curb and gutter.”

The town has been filling sinkholes with cold patch asphalt to seal up the safety issues as they are notified by citizens but this is only a temporary fix.

Officials say they will continue to seek funding opportunities so they can tackle this road project and create a long term solution.