Officials investigate after body found during residential fire

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Officials are investigating after a body was found during a residential fire in Nash County.

On Sunday, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, the Nashville Fire Department, and the Nash County Emergency Services Fire Marshal responded to a structure fire at 3315 Sykes Road in Nashville.

Deputies made contact with the homeowner’s next of kin, who indicated they believed the homeowner may have been inside when the fire occurred.

After the fire was extinguished, an in-depth search of the residence was conducted to determine the root cause of the fire and to see if the owner of the residence was inside.

While inside of the residence, a body was located.

According to family members, the body located is believed to be the homeowner, 84-year old William Sherrod.

The body was removed and arrangements are being made to transport the body to the medical examiner’s office in Greenville.

An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the cause of death and or rule out any foul play.

The investigation is still pending the results of the autopsy.

If anyone has any information related to the suspicious fire, please contact the Nash County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 459-4121.