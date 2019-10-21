Officials investigate structure fire in Kill Devil Hills

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WNCT) Officials are investigating a structure fire reported in Kill Devil Hills Sunday night.

On October 20, around 11:56 p.m., the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department responded to a report of a roof on fire on Highview Street.

Fire crews from Colington Volunteer Fire Department, Kitty Hawk Fire Department, Southern Shores Fire Department, and Nags Head Fire Department assisted in the operation.

The fire was extinguished.

Officials said there is heavy fire damage to the second floor and the roof area.

No injuries were reported.

Dare County EMS assisted with standby.

Kill Devil Hills’ Fire Marshal John L. Risoldi, Sr. is investigating to determine the fire origin and cause.