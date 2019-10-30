Officials: Jacksonville restaurant reopens after carbon dioxide tank leak

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A Jacksonville restaurant has reopened after officials said they discovered a carbon dioxide tank leak.

On Wednesday around 9:44 a.m. Jacksonville Public Safety personnel responded to a call for a medical emergency at Chuck E Cheese restaurant on 2005 Western Boulevard.

Jacksonville Fire & Emergency Services Engine 3 personnel performed atmospheric monitoring of the and discovered a carbon dioxide tank leak.

The business was evacuated.

Engine 3 personnel located tank shut off and mitigated leak.

First responders provided medical care for one patient, who was then transferred into the care of Onslow County EMS for transportation to a medical facility for assessment.

Maintenance personnel for the business arrived to perform repair/maintenance on the task.

The business was reopened to the public a short time later.