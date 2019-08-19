Officials: Morehead City gas leak secured

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Piedmont Natural Gas secured a gas leak at Carteret Community College Monday at 1:20 p.m.

Morehead City emergency workers were called to the scene of the gas leak at the college at 10:50 a.m.

First responders arrived after a contractor working on the new Carteret Community College culinary building hit a gas line.

Arendell Street was blocked off for 15 minutes as Morehead City Fire and Morehead City Police crews evaluated the scene.

Community college students were evacuated from the Rhue building and the Culinary building, and Banks Street leading to the college was closed until Piedmont Natural Gas workers were able to shut off the gas line.