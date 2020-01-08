Accidental sewer spill reported in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) About 2,000 gallons of untreated wastewater have spilled into Thompson School Creek due to a contractor accident, officials said.

As soon as it was noticed, the flow was stopped.

Work was being done to replace the culverts over Thompson School Creek when the contractor broke an undocumented line off a wastewater force main.

The break caused the spill which flowed into Thompson School Creek.

The City’s environmental team responded to the site quickly installing a boom to contain the spill.

A vacuum truck was used to recover about a thousand gallons of wastewater in the creek.

State officials have been notified.

The environmental team began testing of the waterway for coliform bacteria.

The incident continues under investigation and review is expected by the State.

The incident occurred Tuesday around 1 PM at the construction site.

City crews will follow State standards and advice for remediation in the area and City water quality technicians are also monitoring the situation.