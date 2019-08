GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Officials are responding to an active fire scene at a condominium complex in Greenville.

The call came in around 3 p.m from the 500 block of Spring Forest Road.

The Greenville-Fire Rescue, the Winterville Fire Department and the Red Oak Fire Department are on the scene.

According to Greenville Utilities, a gas issue is keeping the fire alive.

The American Red Cross is helping the victims.

The fire is under investigation.

Stay with WNCT for more updates.