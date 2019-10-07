Officials review altercation between suspect, deputy at Wayne Co. fair

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) Officials are reviewing an altercation between a suspect and a deputy during a fair in Wayne County.

According to a press release, an altercation between a Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy and a suspect was reported on October 5.

Officials said the suspect was being escorted from the Wayne County Fair after causing problems with other fair patrons.

As the deputy and the suspect approached the exit gate, the suspect snatched away from the deputy, cursed at the deputy and began to struggle, resist and fight the deputy, officials said.

The deputy along with two other deputies in the area gained control of the suspect.

Officials said the suspect was charged after refusing to leave the premises.

The altercation was recorded by a person near the exit gate and a complaint concerning the incident has been filed.

The complaint is being reviewed by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Professional Standards division.