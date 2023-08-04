UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Firefighters and sheriff’s deputies were called to the Upstate Evaluation Center on Jonesville Highway in Union County on Friday for a riot at the facility.

The facility is run by the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Crews were called to the scene at around 8:30 p.m. Friday. Shortly before 10 p.m. officials said the situation was back under control.

The cause of the riot has not been disclosed, nor has any information been released about potential injuries or damage to the facility.

This is a developing story. We will update it with more information as it becomes available.