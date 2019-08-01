Officials suspect lightning strike caused malfunction on railroad crossing arms in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Officials said that an apparent malfunction has caused the railroad crossing arms on N.C. 24 and Lejeune Boulevard near the Piney Green Shopping Center to be locked in the down position, blocking traffic.

The crossing is for the Camp Lejeune Railroad and authorities responsible for the maintenance indicate it could sometime before they are able to deal with the issue.

Motorists should consider an alternate route if possible.

Authorities suspect a lightning strike as the cause of the malfunction.