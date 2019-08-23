Officials: Teen, store clerk charged in DUI crash that seriously hurt 2 passengers

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Officials say a teenager and a store clerk have been charged after a crash in Camden County last Saturday.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said in a Facebook post 17-year-old Tucker Oliver was driving under the influence and speeding when he lost control, causing the vehicle to flip numerous times.

SBI said in the post that two passengers who were in the vehicle are still in the hospital with serious injuries.

SBI’s Alcohol Law Enforcement found in an investigation Oliver bought alcohol from a store called Olivet Lakes Mart in Elizabeth City.

A store clerk, Robin Turner, was charged with selling alcohol to someone under 21. 10 On Your Side is working to learn what charges Oliver is facing in connection to the crash.

