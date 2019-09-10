Officials to begin allowing non-resident property owners back to Ocracoke

(WNCT) Starting immediately officials will begin allowing non-resident property owners back to Ocracoke in addition to permanent residents.

People must either have an Ocracoke re-entry pass (Red, Yellow, Green or White), Hatteras priority boarding pass sticker, or proof of residency with you to board the ferry.

There are limited resources on the island and some homes may not be habitable.

Power has been restored to the island.

However, close to 400 houses had their electrical meters pulled by inspectors due to damage.

These houses will not have power restored until an electrician and inspector has signed off on the repair work.

Officials do not have any shelters on the island for displaced residents to use.

There is also no fueling station currently operational.

Make sure you bring anything you may need while you are on the island working on repairs.

The NCDOT Ferry Division has also added an additional route to Ocracoke via the Hatteras ferry terminal that will come directly to Silver Lake.

There are some restrictions on that route due to the type of ferry being used and the ramps available.

The ferry division is advising that vehicles with low clearance may not be able to board this route.

This is currently the least used route to the island.

The current ferry schedule is as follows, please also check the latest schedule posted by the Ferry Division:

Hatteras to Ocracoke-Silver Lake: 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m.

Ocracoke-Silver Lake to Hatteras: 10:30 a.m., 12:30 a.m., 4:30 p.m., and 6:30 p.m.

In addition, the Ferry Division’s Pamlico Sound routes will be on the following schedule:

Swan Quarter to Ocracoke: 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m.

Ocracoke to Swan Quarter: 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m.

Cedar Island to Ocracoke: 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Ocracoke to Cedar Island: 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

All fuel deliveries to Ocracoke should be scheduled to use the 9 a.m. Swan Quarter to Ocracoke departure.