Offshore storms bring rip current concerns

While the waters around Atlantic Beach may seem calm today, that might not be the case tomorrow.

There’s a tropical system moving up the east coast, and while forecasters don’t think the system will make landfall, the system could still create high surf and a greater chance for rip currents.

Today, officials are telling WNCT beach goers should check the weather and talk to locals before making a trip to the beach during hurricane season.

The first thing you should do when you get to the beach is check the flags, especially now that summer is coming to a close and many beaches won’t have life guards.

Flag conditions may vary depending on the beach.

Typically yellow flags are used to remind beach goers to proceed with caution and stay close to life guard patrol.

Red means high caution and very strong surf.

Another big worry for officials is rip currents.

They can be difficult to spot. However, if you do get caught in one park rangers tell WNCT you should try to float or swim parallel to the beach.

Despite the threat of strong surf tomorrow, some beach goers say they aren’t going to let that stop them from soaking up their last bit of summer.