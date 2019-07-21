One arrested after ‘accidental’ gun discharge in Kill Devil Hills, no injuries

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WNCT) — Kill Devil Hills Police and surrounding law enforcement agencies responded what is said to be an accidental gun discharge early Sunday morning at Brewing Station.

According to KDHPD, at approximately 2:14 a.m. officers in the Brewing Station parking lot observed a burgundy Buick make a U-Turn in the west end of the parking lot.

After hearing a shot fired from the vehicle, officers quickly converged and established control over the driver and two passengers.

A .40 caliber Sig Sauer semiautomatic handgun was recovered from inside the vehicle along with a spent shell casing. There was also a bullet hole in the front windshield.

Based on the evidence at the scene and statements obtained during the investigation, it appeared that the driver of the vehicle, James Mullen, 32, of Elizabeth City had the gun in his hand as he was steering the vehicle and accidentally discharged the weapon.

There were no reported injuries and the bullet was fired at an angle that precluded recovery.

Mr. Mullen was arrested for the discharge of the firearm and also for driving while impaired. The passengers were released with no charges.