WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — One woman was killed and another was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Bertie County on Wednesday.

The crash happened on N.C. 308 just outside of Windsor on Wednesday afternoon, Trooper J.V. Reed said. The vehicle ran off the right side of the road, returned to the roadway, and then veered off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

22-year-old Brianna Ewell, the driver of the car, died in the collision. The passenger, an 18-year-old whose identity hasn’t been released, was flown to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. The extent of her injuries is not known at this time.