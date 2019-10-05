One hospitalized after overnight stabbing near ECU, suspect at large

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – According to an ECU alert, a non-student was stabbed overnight in Greenville.

The encounter occurred at approximately 2:25 a.m. Saturday in the area of Club 519 and Chico’s Mexican Restaurant.

The victim has since been transported to the hospital.

The suspect was last seen traveling on foot, headed south along Cotanche St. away from the scene of the incident.

ECU Officers are assisting Greenville PD Officers on this matter. In their alert, ECU explained that there does not appear to be any threat to campus at this time.

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid 30’s, approximately 5’09”, with a bald head and beard, and wearing gray pants and a black t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenville Police Department at 252-329-4315. Information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777 or you can use LiveSafe tips to anonymously report information.

ECU encourages everyone to remain aware of your surroundings at all times. Report any suspicious or criminal activity as soon as possible.