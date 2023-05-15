HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A vehicle crash happened at a Walmart in Havelock on Sunday morning.

The Havelock Fire and Rescue Department and Police Department responded to a crash in the Walmart parking lot and found a Toyota 4Runner rolled over with the driver still inside. The driver was removed and transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Witnesses in the area said that the 4Runner suddenly accelerated, crashed into a Nissan Frontier, and then flipped over. The frontier was unoccupied in park during the time of the crash.

The crash is under investigation.