PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCT) — A woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot Thursday, Pinetops police report.

The woman, who was not identified, arrived at the Pinetops Police Department Thursday around 6 pm. The man who drove her told police the victim was hit by a bullet while the vehicle had been shot. She was in the passenger side of the car. The pair said they were sitting in the vehicle when they heard gunshots at the 200 block of East Lashley Street in Pinetops.

The victim was taken to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. She was in serious but stable condition as reported by the medical staff.

Multiple .233 caliber rounds were found behind a residence where the gunshots were heard. The front porch where several residents were sitting was also struck by bullets.

No motive is currently known. If you have any information please contact the Pinetops Police Department at 252-827-5014.