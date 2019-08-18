One killed in early morning shooting, I-440 shutdown for investigaiton

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning that also prompted police to close off a portion of I-440, according to our sister station WNCN.

Police were dispatched to a shooting call around 4 a.m. at the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Glenwood Avenue, WNCN reports.

When they arrived they discovered a male victim had been shot. He was transported to WakeMed where he later died.

As the investigation progressed, police were able to determine that the victim was not shot on Hillsborough St., but possibly at a location off New Bern Avenue.

That information prompted police to close off a portion of I-440 westbound between New Bern Avenue and Brentwood Rd, and an area near the Tower Shopping Center, as they looked for evidence. Police have not released what they were searching for, or if any evidence was discovered.

Both locations were reopened a short time later.

Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP, or visit raleighcrimestoppers.com.