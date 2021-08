ONSLOW, COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened at a home Friday.

Deputies responded to a shooting reported at 1963 Blue Creek Road, according to Colonel Chris Thomas. Two men had a dispute that led to a shooting. One man was taken to Onslow Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries. Thomas said he is anticipated to recover from his injuries.

This invesitggation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.