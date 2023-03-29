VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach is one step closer to finalizing a memorial for the victims of the May 31, 2019 mass shooting.

It’s been almost four years since 12 people were shot and killed inside a Virginia Beach municipal building. Now, a permanent memorial is coming to honor them forever.

“I’m glad they’re finally getting something that’s going to stand out nationally,” said Jason Nixon.

Nixon’s wife Kate was one of 12 victims that was shot and killed at the Virginia Beach Municipal center.

Nixon now serves on the 5/31 Memorial committee that will help choose the design for the permanent memorial.

On Wednesday, the committee will review feedback on the two designs from victims’ families, survivors, and other community members.

After reviewing the feedback, the committee will give their design recommendations to the City Council.

Nixon said he will give his vote remotely. He’s in Washington, DC., on behalf of the Virginia Beach 5/31 Families United. The group consists of family members of victims from the shooting and advocates that are supporting families and survivors.

Members of the group traveled to DC to ask lawmakers to support the group in receiving $40 million dollars in federal funds to support the 5/31 families and survivors.

“Graciously asking for funding, that’s not too hard to ask. $15 million going to co-workers and employers,” Nixon said.

Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is representing the group.

“These mass shootings have to stop. We have to change our policy. But we also have to be there for our victims, their families,” Fairfax said. “We have to take care of the people who are suffering from them.”

Nixon says he has a 5-year-old and her future is his main focus. He said he’s dealing with emotional, physical, and financial loss because of his wife’s death.