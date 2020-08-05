Online Originals: American Red Cross says blood donations needed now more than ever

HOOKERTON, N.C. (WNCT) The upward trend in coronavirus cases continues in the East. It has people staying away from many activities to avoid the virus.

Giving blood used to be a quick prick and go. Now, many people may be skipping donations completely to avoid exposure to the coronavirus. The American Red Cross says donations are safe and needed more than ever.

On Wednesday, people saw how the blood donation process is safer at the Hookerton Volunteer Fire Department.

Health experts require masks and temperature checks before donating blood. Despite the ongoing pandemic, the Red Cross is still in search of donations, including from people who’ve recovered from COVID-19.

“Red Cross is doing a push out there for those who are recovered… You have to be symptom-free for 14 days and want to wait until that period is over before you come check with the American Red Cross,” said Casey Stevens, Account Manager for the American Red Cross.

Hand sanitizer and wipes are also plentiful to ensure donors and workers are protected.

The Red Cross is asking for volunteers. For donor information visit redcrossblood.org.

Learn more about the donation process here in the East in our Online Original video above.