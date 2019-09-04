Online Originals: Beaufort County small businesses prepare for Hurricane Dorian

As Hurricane Dorian makes its way into eastern North Carolina, business owners are preparing for the potential damage.

Sandbags holding a stop sign down in Beaufort County.

“We usually put sandbags out just at the front and back door just to make sure…but we’ve never had any water damage inside.” – Gennia Wetherington, owner of ‘Down On Main Street’ restaurant

Gennia Wetherington and her husband have owned ‘Down On Main Street’ for 14 years. Although their restaurant is across from the river, it hasn’t suffered major hurricane damage since they’ve owned it.

The Beaufort County Office of Emergency Services released a statement saying that they are expecting Dorian to impact them with forceful winds, flooding, and potential tornado threats.