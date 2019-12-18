Online Originals: Blood Connection opens first ENC location

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Donating blood saves lives. It’s simple.

Those exact words are stated on the home page of The Blood Connection‘s website. And they are true.

Back in 1962, the Greenville Blood Assurance Plan was formed in South Carolina to supply the needs of patients in hospitals.

The organization shifted its name in 1978 to the Carolina Blood Center where they became the ‘central resource for collecting and processing blood and blood products.’

Through time, the organization grew as the need for blood increased. Which led to 2019 and the opening of the first Blood Connection in Eastern North Carolina.

On December 18, the Blood Connection opened a branch in the Greenville, N.C. Mall, between J.C. Penny’s and Belk.

One unit of blood can save up to three lives. People who are coming out to the mall shopping, getting gifts… this is the gift of life. Blood is not manufactured in a factory, it’s something that comes from one person to another.” said Brain Lewis, Donor Resources Manager.

The opening of this location in the mall will give community members the opportunity to give back in a unique way this holiday season.

All donations will take approximately 45 minutes and each donor will be rewarded with a Visa gift card as a thank you from The Blood Center.

What differentiates The Blood Connection from other blood drives is their locality. All of the blood donated will be dispersed among 26 local hospitals, including Vidant Medical Center.



Giving blood enriches our life experience, casting aside our differences to link the human race through a common, natural bond.