Online Originals: Camp Lejeune War Fighting Exercise preview

The 2d Marine Division is set to conduct Marine Air-Ground Task Force Warfighting Exercise in 29 Palms, California in the months of October and November.

About 10,000 Marines and Sailors will participate in MWX, a multi-day Division-scale, unscripted, force-on-force exercise.

The 2d Marine Division has not conducted a multi-regimental live-maneuver exercise in decades. MWX will be an opportunity for the Division to train on a scale hardly experienced.

