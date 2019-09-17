Online Originals: Camp Lejeune War Fighting Exercise preview

The 2d Marine Division is set to conduct Marine Air-Ground Task Force Warfighting Exercise in 29 Palms, California in the months of October and November.

About 10,000 Marines and Sailors will participate in MWX, a multi-day Division-scale, unscripted, force-on-force exercise.

The 2d Marine Division has not conducted a multi-regimental live-maneuver exercise in decades. MWX will be an opportunity for the Division to train on a scale hardly experienced.

For more on the 2d Marine Division MXW exercise visit back tonight on WNCT.com

