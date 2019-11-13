Online Originals: Chargers Volleyball team makes history

Breaking News
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- As a young, female athlete, it is a dream to one day make it to a championship game.

For the Ayden-Grifton Charger’s Volleyball team, that dream quickly turned to reality on Saturday, November 9, 2019.

Win or lose, the group of 15 to 18-year-old women made history just by stepping out on to the court.

For the first time ever, the Chargers had made it to North Carolina 2A State Championship Volleyball game, under head coach Linda Bryant.

Check out the Online Original video above! For the full details on the game click here.

