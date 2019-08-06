Online Originals: Craven County updates their school security systems

In times like these where heightened security is a must, Craven County schools are taking action with a simple step.

Raptor Technologies is used by more than 28,000 schools in the nation, to ensure the protection of not only students but staff as well. Once a person enters the secured front door of a school building, they must provide proper identification.

It’s placed inside the Raptor system, which makes sure the person is allowed to be on school property legally. It then adds the person into the system and stays up-to-date on the person records regardless of ID changes.