Online Originals: East Carolina Aquatics welcomes 300+ swimmers for Southeastern Classic meet

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- On November 15- November 17, East Carolina Aquatics hosted more than 300 swimmers at the Minges Natatorium for the second annual Southeastern Classic swim meet.

Swimmers ages 4 through 18 from across the state dove into competitions throughout the weekend.

Kids from the Carolina Aquatics team in Durham, O’Neal’s Swimming in Southern Pines, Twin Rivers YMCA in New Bern, and locals from East Carolina Aquatics (ECA) took part.

It’s definitly grown in terms of the level of swims. We’ve had quite a few fast, national swims at this meet this year. said Casey Charles, East Carolina Aquatics head coach.

Throughout the weekend, swimmers got to experience what it is like to swim at a larger stage on a college campus.