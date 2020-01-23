Online Originals: ECU Baseball hosts 2020 media day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT/ECU Sports)- Head Coach Cliff Godwin and the East Carolina Baseball team hosted their annual media day on Wednesday, January 22 inside Clark LeClair Stadium.

2020 turns a new page in the Pirate books, as they welcome 18 newcomers to Greenville.

On Monday, January 20 the team reeled in their fourth preseason national rankings sliding in at No. 25 by Baseball America.

The Pirates have earned additional team ranks from D1Baseball (No. 21), Perfect Game (No. 23) and Collegiate Baseball (No. 36).

Despite losing members from the 2019 roster, multiple key players are returning including Jake Kuchmaner (Jr.) and Alec Burleson (Jr.).

Kuchmaner tabbed the American Athletic Conference’s Preseason Pitcher of the Year honors. While teammate Burleson earned his third preseason All-America honor earlier this week after being selected as a first-team All-American in D1Baseball’s 2020 preseason poll.

Cliff Godwin enters his 6th year coaching for the Pirates, following four regional appearances in the past five years, including two super regional appearances, and two regional host selections.

The guys prepare to kick off team practice on January 24 and will begin their 2020 home slate on Valentine’s Day, February 14, to play William & Mary.

ECU will play at home 34 out of the Pirates 54 games this season.