Online Originals: ECU Holds ‘Hurricane Dorian Goods Drive’

Following the destruction of Hurricane Dorian, East Carolina University is holding a supply drive for Hyde County in North Carolina. Ocracoke Island is a part of Hyde County, and suffered flooding and damage that many residents had never seen before.

In a partnership with Hyde County’s Ocracoke Island manager office, ECU is hosting the drive in their Willis Building Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..

For those willing to donate, the University is asking for basic necessities like laundry detergent, cat litter, shaving cream, coffee, dry milk, soft drinks, and Gatorade.

A list of some of the supplies needed for the drive.

Other items like air conditioners, batteries, fire extinguishers, shovels, fan-styled rakes, brooms, mops, and plastic bins are encouraged.

ECU’s website claims there is currently no need for food, clothes, or bottled waters at this time. The drive will run until September 27th. A link to the drive website is here.

If you would like to donate money to The Outer Banks Community Foundation: Disaster Relief Fund, click here.