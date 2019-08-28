Online Originals: ECU’s Army ROTC and The American Red Cross Host Blood Drive

Each semester at ECU, a blood drive is held by the Army ROTC Unit and the American Red Cross. This semester the welcome back blood drive was held in ECU’s new Main Student Center, which was completed early this year.

The turn out expected to have around 50 donors, with 35 being ROTC cadets. Each donor gives a standard pint of blood, which has the capability to save up to three lives.

Once a donor arrives to the event, they sign in at the front table. Afterwords, they head to a waiting area until a representative from the Red Cross grabs them to go over medical eligibility paperwork. They take a sample of the donors blood to make sure that their blood levels are healthy. From there, the donor goes to a perspective chair to have their blood drawn.

A donor about to give blood while working on their computer.

If a person wants to donate, but is afraid of needles or passing out, the drive workers are trained to handle these situations to make donors feel as comfortable and safe as possible.

Different snacks and hydration for participants giving blood.

A $5 Amazon gift card was given to each person who donated blood at the ECU event. If someone is interested in participating in another blood drive at ECU, The Army ROTC hosts one each semester, so follow their social media for more information.