Online Originals: ENC nonprofit embarks on 70-mile paddle ride highlighting water quality

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Boating, kayaking and fishing are all favorite past times here in Eastern North Carolina. But there are rising concerns about polluted water and how it affects people who spend their time outdoors.

Now, Sound Rivers will be embarking on a five-day kayaking trip from Washington to Swan Quarter. It’s to help show off the beauty of these rivers and check up on any environmental concerns.

Riverkeepers will start the 70-mile kayaking journey on Sunday, looking for fish kills. They’ll also pass through Aurora and Blounts Creek, checking over mine discharge that poses a threat to water quality in both areas.

The group will be updating its website with live videos of the journey. The environmental coordinator of the group hopes the journey will help get people interested in their own community’s water quality and help raise funds for the non-profit.

“We are using this as a source of content to really push some of the things that are our mission for clean water in the Neuse and Tar-Pam (Tar-Pamlico),” said Environmental Projects Coordinator Clay Barber.

The riverkeepers stress their goal isn’t just to highlight pollution but want to share potential opportunities for more recreational activities, like building kayak launch pads.

