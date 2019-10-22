Online Originals: Family development in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Tonight from 5PM until 8PM the PEERS foundation in Jacksonville will hold it’s annual “Pennies for PEERS” event.

“Our main goal is the prevention of child abuse and neglect.” Tondrea Leach, PEERS Director

PEERS is a resource in Onslow County for families seeking child care, development, parenting classes and daycare.

A closer look at that development shows that families in Onslow County are primarily young and how that can be difficult according to the Director of Social Services, Kari Sanders.

“They don’t always have family supports in our community so a lot of times our intervention is to link them with community resources.” Kari Sanders, Director of Social Services

Onslow County averages about 250 social services reports monthly. On average 165 of those reports meet the state criteria for child abuse or neglect and requires an intervention according to Sanders.

“When parents are really stressed out and struggling they can come to peers.” Kari Sanders, Director of Social Services

