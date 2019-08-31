Online Originals: First Blue Crab Festival Hosted in Swan Quarter

Considered a hidden gem to many, Swan Quarter locals in Hyde County are hoping to spread the word of what their town has to offer. The Mattie Arts and Visitors Center decided to host its first ever Blue Crab Festival the summer, after only four months of planning.

A piece of art from a local artist at The Blue Crab Festival.

Originally, the art center was expecting only around 14 vendors, but ended up with around 25. Vendors ranged from local artists, clothing shops, food, and more. It’s thought that around a few hundred people attended the festival.

The Blue Crab Festival at The Mattie Arts and Visitors Center.

The Swan Quarter Volunteer Fire Department was also hosting their end of the month lunch and dinner across the street from the festival, which worked perfectly for drawing a crowd. The money earned from these community cookouts goes back into the department’s funds.

People waiting for their food at The Volunteer Fire Department Shrimp Lunch/Dinner Event.

The future of The Blue Crab Festival is uncertain at this point, however they hope to host it annually from here on out.