Online Originals: Grand Opening of Namastay World Market in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- For the first time in Greenville, Namastay World Market opened its doors to provide a local taste of home for the community.

Their former location on Greenville Blvd. was solely home of their Indian grocery store. Now located on South Memorial Drive, it has evolved into a world market.

It’s a huge milestone for Eastern North Carolina and for me personally, said Hetal Patel, Store Owner.

Patel’s journey began years ago when she was in school as an undergraduate at ECU.

She started a small eyebrow threading business on the side for extra cash. Little did she know, years later it would be the spark that led to her second store opening- this time a world market.





Patel has worked tirelessly to expand her store, now providing items from around the world including Asia, Jamacia, even Pakistan.

Mayor P.J. Connelly congratulates Hetal Patel after the grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony of Namastay World Market on Sunday, January 5, 2020.

Before their opening, locals would have to drive more than an hour to Raleigh to shop for specific cultural items and foods.

I think it’s exciting, because many times people are traveling to Raleigh to get the products that they need. But now they can stay here and spend that money locally, said P.J. Connelly, Mayor of Greenville.

Adding to the excitement of opening day, Hethel Patel welcomed young girls from Bollywood Beats to perform an Indian cultural dance for those in attendance.