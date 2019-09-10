Online Originals: Greenville Fire Department Creates Fire Safety Music Video for Contest

The Greenville Fire Department has teamed up with the city of Rocky Mount’s Fire Department and Wilson Fire Rescue Services to create a fire safety music video. They have entered their creation in Underwriter’s laboratory Firefighter Safety Research Institute (UL FSRI) national video contest.

The video, which is called “Close B4 U Doze”, has been viewed over 1,000 times on YouTube. The lyrics were written in collaboration with Rocky Mount Fire Department’s FLSE Educator Blaise Harris, who also rapped the tune in the video. Along with Harris, fire fighters from all three departments were in the video.

Part of the music video filmed outside of the Wilson Fire-Rescue Service’s Fire Safety Adventure House.

The top eight videos picked nation wide move on to round two. From there, a UL representative will choose the finalists. These finalists will receive donations to a fire department of their choice.

Rocky Mount Fire Department’s FLSE Educator Blaise Harris explaining to a child that a fire evacuation plan is important.

First place wins $25,000, second receives $15,000, third gets $10,000, and the last five will have their videos recognized with $5,000 and honorable mentions for their efforts towards fire safety.

The video also provides tips like closing a door to stop a fire from spreading.

While the donated money will help each fire station in respective ways, the messages surrounding fire safety are the main reason for the contest. Watching these catchy videos could help educate and save lives.

Click this link to vote.