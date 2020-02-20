Online Originals: Greenville new home for 2020 Little League Softball World Series

Live Now
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- There is great news for Greenville sports and tourism. The city is the new home of the Little League Softball World Series!

Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park will be ‘home-base’ for the annual tournament.

This year’s edition held August 12-19 will see ten teams from around the world, including six from the United States.

Little League executives staged a long search for the tournament’s new home. But, they say the final decision on Greenville was a ‘no-brainer’.

The city officials, outstanding! The Greenville Little League community, outstanding! And then you throw in Stallings Stadium on top of that, it was really an easy decision for us,”

said Steve Keener, President and CEO of Little League.

Also, part of the announcement, the early rounds of qualifying for the World Series as well as the finals will be live-streamed on ESPN which will allow Greenville, N.C. international exposure.

Learn more about the full story in our Online Original video above!

