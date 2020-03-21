Online Originals : Greenville Police Department adds COVID-19 safety measures

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Social distancing has become the norm to prevent the spread of Covid19. When it comes to law enforcement safety, the Greenville Police Department has safety measures in place when responding to calls.

“We’re taking as many of those conversations if we’re going to go to a home outside. If you’re going to meet us and talk to us and keep a social distance. During a traffic stop we’re going to be a lot closer to them,” said Chief Mark Holtzman, Greenville Police Department.

When writing a summons or responding to an emergency, officers are trying to remain at a safe distance when possible.

Safety is not just a priority on patrol, but also behind bars.

“When a suspect is transported to a detention center, there are certain screening calls in there. There are medical screenings that take place at the jail. There’s an initial set of screening and a secondary screening,” said Chief Mark Holtzman, Greenville Police Department.

Officers with GPD are trying to limit the number of calls they answer in person. But they’ll definitely be there if it’s absolutely necessary.

“We’re going to push as much as we can to the telephone,” said Chief Mark Holtzman, Greenville Police Department.

Cleaning is also a higher priority, whether it’s a police car or headquarters.

“We have a machine that helps sanitize the cars very quickly. We’ve done sanitation for our cars; we’ve done sanitation for our building and we’re on regular recurring basis,” said Chief Mark Holtzman, Greenville Police Department.

GPD is using substations to assist with spreading officers apart. The department has 200 officers and will continue operation of 4 shots.