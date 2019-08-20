Online Originals: Greenville Power Luncheon Features NC Congress 3rd District Candidates

Greenville and Pitt County’s Chamber of Commerce hosted a 2019 August Power Luncheon, which featured the race for North Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District.

Libertarian candidate Tim Harris answering a question during the forum.

Ahead of the September 10th special election, candidates (R) Greg Murphy, (L) Tim Harris, (C) Greg Holt, and (D) Allen Thomas gave introductorily and closing statements, answered 6 questions, and were all four together for the first time in the same room discussing national and state matters.

The questions involved tax reform, foreign trade policies, military spending, gun control, health care reform, and US budget and spending.

The candidates all agreed to come together to help voters understand their positions and how the state of North Carolina should move forward. Early one-stop voting runs from August 21st through September 6th.