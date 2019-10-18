Online Originals: Greenville to ring in New Year with an Emerald Ball

The City of Greenville is preparing to host its first ever New Year’s Eve celebration. Held at the Town Common Amphitheater, there will be music, a photo booth, food, fireworks, and a countdown to ring in 2020.

Currently, a vendor based out of Winterville called Hydra Cut is working on creating something very special for Pitt County and its residents, an emerald ball drop.

“Greenville is known as the Emerald City, and so we are working on developing an emerald to drop. Obviously, they drop a lot of different things in different cities, and they thought the emerald would represent us very well. So, the emerald is being created, and that will drop as the countdown comes to 12 o’clock at the Town Common.” – Andrew Schmidt, Greenville-Pitt County Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director

The emerald, which is a green gemstone, was picked due to the name of the city and color of the stone. Schmidt says that the city hopes to continue celebrating each New Year in the future and to use the same ball.

As the countdown begins, the emerald ball will be dropped from the top of the Town Common Amphitheater. There will also be a catwalk across the stage for whoever is hosting the event. Once the clock strikes midnight, the ball will touch the floor, fireworks will ring out, and it will be the year 2020.