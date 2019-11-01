Online Originals: Gwendy’s Goodies named Sweetest Full Line Bakery in North Carolina

Gwendy’s Goodies in Ayden was recently named the Sweetest Full Line Bakery in North Carolina, and one of the top in The United States.

Owner Gwendy Yiznitsky entered her business into the Sweetest Bakery in America contest a few months back.

The contest is hosted by Dawn Foods, and in its third year. This year they received thousands of bakery submissions with hopes to become the ‘sweetest’.

The competition continues to grow in popularity each year, with around one and a half million votes in 2019. With the results now in, Gwendy’s Goodies ‘takes the cake’ for their state wide win.

To celebrate their milestone, Gwendy’s Goodies is hosting an event November 14th from 4pm to 7pm. There will be Sam Jones BBQ, live music, and a free dessert buffet.